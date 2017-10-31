FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Cast Bios

'Trivial Takedown': Meet the Celebrity Contestants

Some of your favorite comedians, musicians and social media celebs are ready to face off in rapid-fire battles. Meet each contestant right here before the 1-hour 'Trivial Takedown' premiere Tuesday, November 7 at 11PM

1 / 8

GloZell vs. Chico Bean

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Social influencer and entertainer, GloZell, first established her YouTube channel in 2008, with video interviews, comedy about her life and song parodies. By 2015, the channel had accumulated more than four million subscribers and more than 700 million total views.

Chico Bean is a social influencer, fresh from filming his third season of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out, along with MTV 2’s Guy Court.

Episode Air Date: Tues., November 7 at 11:30PM

1 / 8
2 / 8

Romeo Miller vs. Lizzo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Romeo Miller is a rapper, actor, basketball player, entrepreneur, and model. Miller, the son of well-known rap mogul Master P. Miller, founded record label's Guttar Music, Take A Stand, The Next Generation & his current label No Limit Forever.

Lizzo is an alternative hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a founding member of indie hip hop groups The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb, Ellypseas, and Absynthe.

Episode Air Date: Tues., November 7 at 11:30PM

2 / 8
3 / 8

Mamrie Hart vs. Justine Marino

Steven Baffo/Fuse

YouTube personality Mamrie Hart is a comedian, actress, writer and performer who has won a Streamy Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy and Writing.

Comedian Justine Marino caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, who casted her in the Netflix special Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty, Sexy, Funny. Justine most recently wrapped a series for ABE Digital and appeared on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.

Episode Air Date: Tues., November 14 at 11:30PM

3 / 8
4 / 8

Ayo & Teo vs. Nikki Limo

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Duo Ayo & Teo have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party." Their song rap song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Nikki Limo is a comedian, actress, and YouTube sensation known for her channel Trickniks. She appeared in the web series Totally Sketch, Status Updates, BlackboxTV, and Funemployment.

Episode Air Date: Tues., November 21 at 11:30PM

4 / 8
5 / 8

Flula Borg vs. Gina Brillon

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Social influencer, Flula Borg, born and raised in Germany has co-starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and appeared in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.

Gina Brillon is a comedian, actress, and writer, born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She has several television appearances under her belt such as being on The ViewThe Queen Latifah Show, and on various other programs on Comedy Central.

Episode Air Date: Tues., November 28 at 11:30PM

5 / 8
6 / 8

Sevyn Streeter vs. Carlyn Aquilino

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Sevyn Streeter is an American recording artist and singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the girl groups TG4 and RichGirl where she was known as Se7en.

Carlyn Aquilino is a stand up comedian and regular cast member of MTV’s Girl Code, and host of Girl Code Live.

Episode Air Date: Tues., December 5 at 11:30PM

6 / 8
7 / 8

Kid Ink vs. Brittany Furlan

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Kid Ink is a Los Angeles rapper and record producer signed to RCA Records. Whose breakout hit “F With U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign has surpassed 17M views.

Brittany Fulan is a comedian and internet personality based in LA, who was the most followed female video star on Vine until November 2015 when she left. Furlan was declared by Time Magazine to be one of the most influential people on the internet.

Episode Air Date: Tues., December 12 at 11:30PM

7 / 8
8 / 8

Frankie Grande vs. Mamrie Hart

Steven Baffo/Fuse

Frankie Grande is a dancer, actor, singer, producer, television host, and YouTube personality. Grande is the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande.

Episode Air Date: Tues., December 19 at 11:30PM

8 / 8
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    J. Lo & A-Rod Are Your New Power Couple

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez profess their love for each other on the December issue of ‘Vanity Fair.’ Hollywood’s newest It couple reveal they actually met 12 years ago, but decided now was the right time to ignite the romantic flame. “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez explained.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Spotlight

    Future Black History Month: Sevyn Streeter

    Interview

    Sevyn Streeter Shares How She's Inspired by Beyoncé

    Best of 2016

    Fuse's Year in Photos: Our 30 Best Shots

    Best of 2016

    The 25 Best Quotes of 2016, As Told to Fuse

    Interview

    Sevyn Streeter Talks Aaliyah Influence on 'Before I Do'

    Interview

    Sevyn Reveals Why She's Going Back to Philly to Perform

    Hot Song

    Listen to Sevyn Streeter's Aaliyah-Inspired 'Before I Do' Song

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter performs on stage during the Music Choice Presents: Sound ChNews

    Philadelphia 76ers Apologize to Sevyn Streeter

    Load More