Cast Bios
'Trivial Takedown': Meet the Celebrity Contestants
Some of your favorite comedians, musicians and social media celebs are ready to face off in rapid-fire battles. Meet each contestant right here before the 1-hour 'Trivial Takedown' premiere Tuesday, November 7 at 11PM
Social influencer and entertainer, GloZell, first established her YouTube channel in 2008, with video interviews, comedy about her life and song parodies. By 2015, the channel had accumulated more than four million subscribers and more than 700 million total views.
Chico Bean is a social influencer, fresh from filming his third season of Nick Cannon’s Wild N Out, along with MTV 2’s Guy Court.
Episode Air Date: Tues., November 7 at 11:30PM
Romeo Miller is a rapper, actor, basketball player, entrepreneur, and model. Miller, the son of well-known rap mogul Master P. Miller, founded record label's Guttar Music, Take A Stand, The Next Generation & his current label No Limit Forever.
Lizzo is an alternative hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a founding member of indie hip hop groups The Chalice, Grrrl Prty, The Clerb, Ellypseas, and Absynthe.
Episode Air Date: Tues., November 7 at 11:30PM
YouTube personality Mamrie Hart is a comedian, actress, writer and performer who has won a Streamy Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy and Writing.
Comedian Justine Marino caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, who casted her in the Netflix special Jenny McCarthy’s Dirty, Sexy, Funny. Justine most recently wrapped a series for ABE Digital and appeared on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle.
Episode Air Date: Tues., November 14 at 11:30PM
Duo Ayo & Teo have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party." Their song rap song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Nikki Limo is a comedian, actress, and YouTube sensation known for her channel Trickniks. She appeared in the web series Totally Sketch, Status Updates, BlackboxTV, and Funemployment.
Episode Air Date: Tues., November 21 at 11:30PM
Social influencer, Flula Borg, born and raised in Germany has co-starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and appeared in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.
Gina Brillon is a comedian, actress, and writer, born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She has several television appearances under her belt such as being on The View, The Queen Latifah Show, and on various other programs on Comedy Central.
Episode Air Date: Tues., November 28 at 11:30PM
Sevyn Streeter is an American recording artist and singer-songwriter, best known for being a member of the girl groups TG4 and RichGirl where she was known as Se7en.
Carlyn Aquilino is a stand up comedian and regular cast member of MTV’s Girl Code, and host of Girl Code Live.
Episode Air Date: Tues., December 5 at 11:30PM
Kid Ink is a Los Angeles rapper and record producer signed to RCA Records. Whose breakout hit “F With U” featuring Ty Dolla $ign has surpassed 17M views.
Brittany Fulan is a comedian and internet personality based in LA, who was the most followed female video star on Vine until November 2015 when she left. Furlan was declared by Time Magazine to be one of the most influential people on the internet.
Episode Air Date: Tues., December 12 at 11:30PM
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments