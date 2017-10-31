'Trivial Takedown': Meet the Celebrity Contestants

Photo of the day

J. Lo & A-Rod Are Your New Power Couple

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez profess their love for each other on the December issue of ‘Vanity Fair.’ Hollywood’s newest It couple reveal they actually met 12 years ago, but decided now was the right time to ignite the romantic flame. “I understand him in a way that I don’t think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever,” Lopez explained.