During this time in her still-blooming career, Kehlani is growing into a stronger performer with every festival booking. The SweetSexySavage starlet wowed the crowd at Voodoo Music Festival 2017 on Friday (Oct. 27) with her Oakland, CA charm. It's clear that Kehlani's confidence continues to bloom as she continues to dominate each live performance. She was excitingly more self-assured and lively at Voodoo when compared to the times I've seen her live at this year's Governors Ball and Lollapalooza 2016. Rocking adorable purple two-piece Halloween costume as part of the Fantanas (her backup dancers and DJ represented the yellow, red and orange girls, the singer breezed through fan favorites and new tunes.

"New Orleans is such a soulful place" Kehlani told the crowd as she dug into her more neo-soul cuts like "Down For You" and "The Way" from 2015's You Should Be Here while the diehard fans shouted along to the rap verse in lieu of Chance The Rapper. The singer's set also included the sticky-sweet new track "Honey" (which was the first time she performed it live) and "Touch"—the Halloween-inspired track she released in partnership with Budweiser. Her "Faking It" collaboration with Calvin Harris and Lil Yachty was also thrown in the mix, while SSS cut "Get Like" got some cute choreography.