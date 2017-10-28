Honestly, what else is left to say about Kendrick Lamar at this point?! He proves time and time again that he is the greatest rapper alive at every festival, concert, award show...and his headlining set at Voodoo Music Festival 2017 was no different.

The epic performance performance began with a classic Kung Fu movie skit, which went along with Lamar's Kung Fu Kenny alter-ego as he showed off his quite impressive "turtle style" moves against his opponent. After a shocking pyrotechnic explosion on stage, the rapper quickly stomped into DAMN. highlight "DNA" with such fervor that would make every one of his rap competitors nervous. I noticed the song, along with a few other tracks from DAMN., were given a hard rock edge as electric guitar riffs were elevated high over the thumping hip-hop percussions.