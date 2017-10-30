The Killers continue to prove they are more than worthy of the headlining slot as they closed out Voodoo Music Festival 2017 just how rockstars should. Decked out in slick and well-tailored suits like the true Las Vegas boys they are, the band transformed the New Orleans grounds into their own dance party.
As a well-recognized band, one wouldn't think The Killers would open their set with their most popular song to date—2003's smash hit "Mr. Brightside." But being the rule-breakers they are, the guys did just that! Naturally it turned City Park into field of thrills and nostalgia as fans (or Victims) of all ages and races shouted every word. The band continued to woo the audience with other classic jams like "All These Things That I've Done," "The Way It Was," "Smile Like You Mean It," "Spaceman," "Human," "Somebody Told Me" and more.
The performance served as a flashy retrospective of The Killers' weighty discography, but of course they injected new songs from their fifth album Wonderful Wonderful. Frontman Brandon Flowers channeled his inner David Bowie has he sauntered across the stage with confidence to "I'm The Man," while the excitement that flooded the audience once "Run For Cover" dropped showed the song already has the potential to become a Victims' staple. And in the wake of the recent tragedies in Las Vegas the band was even more proud to stand by their hometown. Flowers used every given opportunity to shout out Sin City while performing the band's tunes. It was a heart-warming moment that gave a sense of hope and comfort that went way beyond the music.
Here’s @thekillers wrapping up a great #VoodooFest weekend with a fan favorite! 💃🏽💃🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/uFwmpoD5Jt— Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) October 30, 2017
