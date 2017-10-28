FUSE

Voodoo 2017

The Most Unforgettable Moments of Voodoo Festival 2017 (So Far)

Bibi Bourelly, Kendrick Lamar, a haunted cemetery, joyrides and more were responsible for some of the best moments we saw at New Orleans' City Park!

TOKiMONSTA Repping For The Ladies

TOKiMONSTA was unfortunately one of the few female acts at Voodoo Music Festival 2017, but that didn't stop the Los Angeles DJ from totally dominating her set at the Le Plur stage. She was proof that not only men can be successful DJs in the electronic field as she fused trance-like melodies with heart-pounding beats and classics like Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode."

Below, watch our chat with the DJ as she talks loving Children of the Corn and Lune Rouge album while playing with googly eyes at Voodoo Fest 2017:

2 / 8

A Few Scares

The festival takes place during Halloween weekend, so I was expecting some scary moments! The best one though happened during the cemetery in the middle of City Park, where zombies and demons literally come face to face with you. Be warned: this isn't for the faint of heart!

3 / 8

Bibi Bourelly Brings Raw Soul

Bibi Bourelly gave festival-goers a warm dose of soulful flair during the early hours of day one. The rising singer/songwriter commanded the crowd with her brooding voice that was part old-school Janis Joplin and part laced with weed and whiskey. "I'm lowkey a little fucking crazy," she bluntly told everyone while ripping through tracks like "Ballin," "Sally," "Ego" and "Poet."     

4 / 8

A Lovely Support System

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 27: Bibi Bourelly performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at City Park on October
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Once Bibi Bourelly was finished with her set, she made her way across the park to witness fellow R&B star Kehlani perform. It was endearing to see her among the fans and not in the VIP section while she enjoyed Kehlani's hits.

Click here to read our full review of Kehlani's performance.

5 / 8

Andrew McMahon Brings The Nostalgia

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 27: Andrew McMahon of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Ar
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The singer performed a majority of tunes from his solo work as Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, but it was his rendition of "Dark Blue" that had everyone in a frenzy! The single from Jack's Mannequin's 2005 debut album Everything in Transit immediately brought myself and many others back to nostalgic high school memories.

6 / 8

Ride It Out

If you get excited about scary thrills like me, then Voodoo Fest is definitely the right place for you! The grounds featured a mini amusement park with a tame Ferris Wheel and another ride that looks like a death-defying stunt. What made it even more fun was that it played all the turn up jams, from Waka Flocka's "No Hands" to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow."

7 / 8

LCD Soundsystem Performs A Classic

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 27: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs during the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience at Ci
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In the middle of their set, LCD Soundsystem decided to take everyone to one of the most fun eras in music—the '70s disco era. The band performed their cover of Chic's 1978 classic "I Want Your Love" that was ignited by a spinning disco ball on stage.

8 / 8

Kung Fu Kenny Comes to Life

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Fes
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Kendrick Lamar has been building his Kung Fu Kenny persona for a few years now, and it was brought to life during his headlining set. The performance included a few skits where the rapper took on an opponent as he showed off his slick "turtle-style" combat moves!

Click here to read our review of Kendrick Lamar's performance.

