Please note, all opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author, and not necessarily a reflection of the views and opinions of the Fuse, Inc. organization. This past week, the ever-growing list of women who have spoken out about their vile experiences of sexual harassment and assault by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has dominated much of my social media timelines. On Thursday, Twitter temporarily suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan, one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers, citing that she had “violated their Terms of Service” by including a private phone number in her tweets. Soon after, the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter quickly began to pick up steam, calling for a 24-hour boycott of the platform, beginning today (Oct. 13), in support of McGowan and all other victims of sexual harassment/assault.

As a woman who has experienced sexual assault, I empathize with Weinstein’s accusers and hope they find at least some semblance of justice and resolution. I agree that women must stand together to fight against the patriarchal society that has long made these horrific circumstances the norm, and applaud people like McGowan who have chosen to use their platform to speak out. But as a woman of color, I can’t in good conscience support #WomenBoycottTwitter. The boycott is a stark reminder that solidarity is applied only to white women—something that many, if not all, WOC painfully know. We are tired of being expected to rally with our white counterparts while turning a blind eye to the reality that feminism and the protection of womanhood, is exclusive to white women until they need WOC to stand on the frontlines.

“To my white women allies, we need you to step up.”