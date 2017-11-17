After a humongous year for Latin music, the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards honored both its breakthrough hit songs and classic artists.
"Despacito" was the big winner of the night with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit single—the original, mind you, not the Justin Bieber remix that everyone knows—winning both Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video. The Spanglish Bieber rework did get some love by snagging the award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.
Album of the Year went to Salsa Big Band, the well-reviewed salsa record by veteran Dominican musicians Rubén Blades and the Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. Meanwhile, Best New Artist went to rising singer-songwriter Vicente García.
There were some exciting breakthrough moments for a slew of deserving artists including Chile's Mon Laferte—named by Fuse as one of 19 musicians creating the future of Hispanic music history—who snagged the trophy for Best Alternative Song thanks to her single "Amárrame" featuring Juanes. Meanwhile, there were some big wins for longtime favorites like Shakira (the singer's El Dorado snagged Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album) and Juanes (whose Planes Son Amarte won Best Pop/Rock Album).
See highlights of the winners list (and the full list here) and then watch Nicky Jam talk about the evolving Latin-music industry below.
Record Of The Year - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito"
Album Of The Year - Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salsa Big Band
Song Of The Year - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito" (Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender & Luis Fonsi, Songwriters)
Best New Artist - Vicente García
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album - Shakira - El Dorado
Best Urban Fusion/Performance - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)"
Best Urban Music Album - Residente - Residente
Best Urban Song - Residente - "Somos Anormales" (Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente, Songwriters)
Best Rock Album - Diamante Eléctrico - La Gran Oscilación
Best Pop/Rock Album - Juanes - Planes Son Amarte
Best Rock Song - TIE - Diamante Eléctrico - "Déjala Rodar" (Diamante Eléctrico, Songwriters) and Andrés Calamaro - "La Noche" (Andrés Calamaro, Songwriter)
Best Alternative Music Album - Café Tacvba - Jei Beibi
Best Alternative Song - Mon Laferte - "Amárrame (ft. Juanes)" — (Mon Laferte, Songwriter)
Producer Of The Year - Eduardo Cabra
Best Short Form Music Video - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito"
Best Long Form Music Video - Natalia Lafourcade - Musas, El Documental
