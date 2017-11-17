Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After a humongous year for Latin music, the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards honored both its breakthrough hit songs and classic artists. "Despacito" was the big winner of the night with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit single—the original, mind you, not the Justin Bieber remix that everyone knows—winning both Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Short Form Music Video. The Spanglish Bieber rework did get some love by snagging the award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

Album of the Year went to Salsa Big Band, the well-reviewed salsa record by veteran Dominican musicians Rubén Blades and the Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. Meanwhile, Best New Artist went to rising singer-songwriter Vicente García.

There were some exciting breakthrough moments for a slew of deserving artists including Chile's Mon Laferte—named by Fuse as one of 19 musicians creating the future of Hispanic music history—who snagged the trophy for Best Alternative Song thanks to her single "Amárrame" featuring Juanes. Meanwhile, there were some big wins for longtime favorites like Shakira (the singer's El Dorado snagged Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album) and Juanes (whose Planes Son Amarte won Best Pop/Rock Album).