Are you ready for an Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie? Well, the much-loved '90s Nickelodeon series is coming to the big screen courtesy of Paramount Pictures' Paramount Players. What makes the project interesting is that Gary Dauberman—the writer behind It and Annabelle: Creation—will be the screenwriter.

Dauberman is also set to produce the movie, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "The show is about the shared experience of telling stories—especially scary ones. We're going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves." Are You Afraid of the Dark ran from 1992-96 and was later rebooted for a single season in 1999.