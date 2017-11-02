We're proud to premiere "For Your Love," a dynamic, dark slab of synth-pop that moves the listener through a fascinating sonic journey of icy, vocal-distorting verses before diving into a impassioned, pounding chorus. "I wrote this song in a bit of a fever dream, during those beginning moments of a relationship when you just want to be around someone every second you can," Ariana and the Rose (neé Ariana DiLorenzo) says of the track that features some of her most racing vocals to date. "I poured my passion into it and I hope it inspires you to feel your passion as well." Listen to the new song above.

Ariana and the Rose 's mystifying brand of alternative pop takes its next, most intense step yet with the New York singer-songwriter's latest creation that you can hear first on Fuse.

As "For Your Love" indicates the next step in her musical journey, November also mark a major step for the artist as she curates Brooklyn's famous House of Yes space for her "light + space" immersive, live-music-party experience on Nov. 16.

"Growing up in New York, I have been lucky to be exposed to so many different mediums of theater, music and art," the "Love You Lately" singer shares. "light + space is a culmination of everything I have experienced performing in devised theater shows and touring with a band. It's somewhere between theater and a concert, earth and outer space that gives people a singular place to go to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster, feel the pulse of a bass line through their spine and share their experience with a total stranger."

Tickets for light + space are on sale now and after you finish listening to "For Your Love," get the vibe for light + space via its official trailer below.