What better way to kick off this morning than with an epic trailer for Avengers: Infinity War? The anticipated first look debuted on Wednesday and Marvel fans in a frenzy! The trailer stars just about every superhero in the MCU, as the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy come together while trying to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin). Along with wanting to cause complete world destruction, the wicked villain is on a mission to collect the Infinity Stones—which might be in Black Panther's Wakanda.
Here's the full cast list courtesy of Deadline: Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).
Look out for Avengers: Infinity War, directed by the Russo brothers (Captain America: Civil War) in theaters on May 4, 2018. The movie is the third in the Avengers world, following 2012's The Avengers and and 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. They grossed $1.5B and $1.4B worldwide, respectively. It is the 19th film in the massive MCU and its sequel is scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release. Along with Avengers, the other film that Marvel fanatics can't wait to see next year is Black Panther, which drops a few months prior on February 16, 2018. Check out some of the best reactions to the new trailer below!
