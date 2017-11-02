It's official: Beyoncé is confirmed to star as Nala in Disney's upcoming live-action The Lion King remake. The company announced the news on Wednesday night and of course the internet broke out with excitement!

The rumors first began swirling back in March when sources reported that a then-very pregnant Queen Bey was being considered to play the iconic lioness but wasn't committed to the role. "But since it’s a voice-acting role," Variety wrote, "sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule." But now that it's confirmed, Beyoncé will join Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones (who is returning to voice Mufasa), Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, John Oliver as Zazu, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, among others.