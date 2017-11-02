It's official: Beyoncé is confirmed to star as Nala in Disney's upcoming live-action The Lion King remake. The company announced the news on Wednesday night and of course the internet broke out with excitement!
The rumors first began swirling back in March when sources reported that a then-very pregnant Queen Bey was being considered to play the iconic lioness but wasn't committed to the role. "But since it’s a voice-acting role," Variety wrote, "sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule." But now that it's confirmed, Beyoncé will join Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones (who is returning to voice Mufasa), Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, John Oliver as Zazu, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, among others.
Look out for The Lion King—directed by Jon Favreau (Elf, The Jungle Book, Iron Man)—on July 19, 2019. It comes after the recent (and very successful live-action remakes of Beauty & the Beast and The Jungle Book, which was also helmed by Favreau. Renditions of Aladdin and Dumbo are also in the works! Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the news below.
#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/rSDPkE6nWk— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 1, 2017
nala: im here to bring you back home— aristotle (@butchdeIoria) November 1, 2017
simba: pic.twitter.com/yEoqBvl4BV
BEYONCÉ! BEYONCÉ! Singing CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE TONIGHT with DONALD GLOVER?!— Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) November 1, 2017
Just throw me into a fucking stampede! I am done. https://t.co/JnLsKGoD6m
I am glad the Lion King is being rebooted so we can remember Scar can only be President for so long before Beyoncé shows up & fixes it— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) November 2, 2017
imagine. beyoncé. singing can you feel the love tonight. pic.twitter.com/f1kYg1K0pa— judgmental gay (@jdgmntlgay) November 2, 2017
it's not called the lion king anymore. if beyonces in it, it's called the lion queen. it's nala's movie now— Ziwe (@ziwe) November 2, 2017
How the Disney exec that closed Beyonce's Lion King deal was greeted when they came into work today pic.twitter.com/227IcvnQaE— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 2, 2017
Hans Zimmer is scoring Lion King again as well. Hans Zimmer with Donald Glover and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/zIDvRwCRDk— Nobody (@LordBalvin) November 1, 2017
me: stop remaking Disney movies!— Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017
*sees new Lion King cast*
me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n
