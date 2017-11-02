LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Ang
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

It's official: Beyoncé is confirmed to star as Nala in Disney's upcoming live-action The Lion King remake. The company announced the news on Wednesday night and of course the internet broke out with excitement!

The rumors first began swirling back in March when sources reported that a then-very pregnant Queen Bey was being considered to play the iconic lioness but wasn't committed to the role. "But since it’s a voice-acting role," Variety wrote, "sources say the studio and director will do whatever it takes to accommodate her schedule." But now that it's confirmed, Beyoncé will join Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones (who is returning to voice Mufasa), Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Keegan-Michael Key as Kamari, John Oliver as Zazu, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, among others.

Look out for The Lion King—directed by Jon Favreau (Elf, The Jungle Book, Iron Man)—on July 19, 2019. It comes after the recent (and very successful live-action remakes of Beauty & the Beast and The Jungle Book, which was also helmed by Favreau. Renditions of Aladdin and Dumbo are also in the works! Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the news below.

