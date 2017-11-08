Best GIFs: 'Big Freedia Bounces Back' Season 6 Finale

Photo of the day

A Major Reunion

Diplo and Camila Cabello came together for an adorable snuggly reunion at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: Celebrating Our Heroes on Saturday (Nov. 4). The two friends, who previously collaborated on Major Lazer’s “Know No Better,” both performed at the Miami benefit concert. It featured tributes to various communities affected by the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas & more. Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, CNCO, Don Omar and other artists also took the stage.