The new Black Mirror trailers that were released over the holiday weekend are bound to send chills down your spine! First up is the "Arkangel" episode, whose trailer already raked in more than 2 million YouTube views.

Directed by Jodie Foster shows La La Land's Rosemarie DeWitt playing a mother whose young daughter mysteriously disappears during their visit to the park. Once DeWitt's character retrieves the little girl (who appears to be completely different), she takes her to have a procedure. “Response so far is just incredible. A sense of security, peace of mind. The stories we’re hearing are just truly inspirational," the doctor says in the background.