The allegations arose on Nov. 10 when a woman came forward in a since-deleted public Facebook thread to recall when Lacey requested nude photos of her and masturbated over Skype in 2002. She stated she was underage at the time (15 years old, to be exact) while he was 24. Since then, other women came forward to accuse the singer of sexual harassment. Lacey later posted a lengthy apology for his wrongdoings, yet he not once specifically addressed the sexual misconduct claims.

Brand New have cancelled their upcoming European tour in the wake of Jesse Lacey's sexual misconduct allegations. "Due to the events of the last few days, Brand New will be postponing it's upcoming three shows in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ticket refunds will be accepted at the original point of purchase," the band announced on Facebook.

The Brand New frontman explained in his Facebook post:

The actions of my past have caused pain and harm to a number of people, and I want to say that I am absolutely sorry. I do not stand in defense of myself nor do I forgive myself. I was selfish, narcissistic, and insensitive in my past, and there are a number of people who have had to shoulder the burden of my failures. I apologize for the hurt I have caused, and hope to be able to take the correct actions to earn forgiveness and trust.



Early on in my life, I developed a dependent and addictive relationship with sex. I was scared of it, ashamed, and unwilling or unable to admit it, and so it grew into a consistent and terrible problem. Years ago, after admitting my habits and cheating to my then soon to be wife, I began to approach my problem in a serious way. I entered professional treatment, both in group therapy and individual counseling, and revealed the realities of what a terrible place I had gotten to in my life, and what a terrible impact my actions had on people.

Read both statements in full below.