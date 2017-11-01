Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Brett Ratner is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of sexual harassment. The Los Angeles Times published testimonials from six women today (Nov. 1) that details their harrowing experience with the director. Among the women are actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Munn recalls an incident in 2004 where Ratner masturbated in front of her in her trailer while on the set of After the Sunset. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” she told the Times. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.” The actress previously wrote about it in her 2011 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman.

Henstridge's incident goes back to the 1990s when she was a 19-year-old model and aspiring actress. She and Ratner were watching TV with some friends in his New York apartment and Henstridge fell asleep. She realized she was alone with the director when she woke up, and he proceeded to touch himself and reportedly forced her to perform oral sex. “He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me,” she recalled. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.” Jaime Ray, Katharine Towne, Eri Sasaki and Jorina King also gave their testimonials to the Times. After the article was published, many women in the industry have called out Ratner out on Twitter for his actions. This revelation is just one of many continuous reports of the dark and disgusting side of Hollywood (Harvey Weinsten, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Ben Affleck, R. Kelly, Andy Dick, Jeremy Piven, etc.) with many people finding the courage and strength to speak out.

Karma — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) November 1, 2017

I know a woman who was too scared to go on record for this story. I stand with them all. This is not easy to do. https://t.co/RoKbC7TRtE — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 1, 2017

He hired Cosby’s lawyer Martin Singer so at least he found representation that’s comfortable calling victims of sexual abuse liars. Shame. https://t.co/u8WCaRuSIi — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 1, 2017

Weinstein himself crowned you king of the pigs, @BrettRatner. Looking forward to hear your lame excuses/apologies for your hideous crimes. pic.twitter.com/rP6eJA87o1 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 1, 2017