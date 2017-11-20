So proud of them. Talk about a milestone. @BTS_twt performing at the #AMAs . [Part 1] #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/o1BSWrEx98

It was the American Music Awards, but K-pop history was made by BTS .

After a heartfelt introduction by collaborators The Chainsmokers, the Korean septet took the stage to perform their Billboard Hot 100 hit single "DNA" to give U.S. audiences the type of highly choreographed, big-vocal performance that this country has seen in a moment. The AMAs performance was the group's U.S. television debut and a huge indication of their promise in the States.