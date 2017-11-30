BTS' stateside takeover continues with a humongous performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that marked the group's first televised, late-night performance on U.S. television.

The band performed their recently released "Mic Drop" remix—which has remained lodged in the Top 10 of U.S. iTunes Top Songs since its release—delivering it with the tenacity and energy one can always expect from the band. But be sure to listen up for fans chanting and cheering along for the guys for what was clearly a massive, outdoor concert experience all in the name of the K-pop sensations.