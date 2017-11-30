BTS' stateside takeover continues with a humongous performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that marked the group's first televised, late-night performance on U.S. television.
The band performed their recently released "Mic Drop" remix—which has remained lodged in the Top 10 of U.S. iTunes Top Songs since its release—delivering it with the tenacity and energy one can always expect from the band. But be sure to listen up for fans chanting and cheering along for the guys for what was clearly a massive, outdoor concert experience all in the name of the K-pop sensations.
The band also performed a slew of other hit songs for fans in attendance and Kimmel made available for fans to watch. Check out the live renditions of Love Yourself: Her album cut "Go Go," along with past singles "Save Me," "I Need U," "Fire" and "Blood Sweat Tears":
BTS will also take the stage on The Late Late Show With James Corden, capping off a remarkable U.S. promo run. The sky's the limit for these boys, so we can't wait to see where else we'll see them pop up during their next stateside visit. While you wait for the guys' next move, get to know the many celebrities who love BTS below:
User Comments