BTS brought their charm to The Ellen DeGeneres Show as they made their daytime TV debut on Monday. The K-pop boy band, who has been recently setting the music world ablaze stateside, took over the stage to perform “Mic Drop” from their new album Love Yourself: Her.

Along with the energetic performance that had the young teens in the audience going absolutely wild, BTS' pre-recorded Ellen appearance included a fun sit-down interview. The screams from the audience practically drowned out the guys as they introduced themselves one by one. RM revealed to the host that he learned to speak English by watching Friends. "Thanks to my mother, she bought all the seasons on DVDs, there’s ten of them. Firstly I watched with the Korean subtitles, then the next time I watched with English subtitles, then I just removed it. I love Friends," he said.