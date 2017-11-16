BTS are about to make their huge mark stateside in just a few days, but before the K-pop group head to the American Music Awards they decided to hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live for a fun surprise! Their diehard fans have been waiting in line for days to see the massive K-pop outfit perform on the late-night show, but the host didn't choose the young girls for the surprise...

Instead, Kimmel decided to tease the crowd by randomly picking their mothers and telling them the show was doing a segment on the mothers of BTS superfans. Once the ladies got backstage, they were met with all seven members of the group! And of course they just had to rub the moment in their daughters' faces with a FaceTime call that was part cruel and part hilarious. "Sucks to be you!" one mother jokingly exclaimed. But towards the end of the segment the daughters did end up meeting the guys.