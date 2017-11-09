The "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" challenge on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is one of the best things on late night television, and last night some of your favorite country stars shut down the internet's greatest trolls in the show's third country music edition.

Blake Shelton, Cassadee Pope, Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton and more boldly took on their haters on the same night as the 2017 CMA Awards. Highlights include: "Justin Moore get some pants that fit bro I can see ur balls" and "Sitting here thinking this song sucks and then I realize it was a Dan and Shay song and everything made sense." Yikes!