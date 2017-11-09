Who knew Celine Dion, one of the most iconic singers of our time, also doubled as an EDM superstar? She reunited with her pal Steve Aoki to perform a dance remix of her signature song, "My Heart Will Go On."

The EDM DJ/producer has been spinning an edit of the 1997 smash in his sets for a few years now, and the pair decided to sing it together at Las Vegas' Omnia nightclub. Watch above as Dion saunters on the stage in a sparkly dress as she begins to sing the ballad. But once that epic beat drops, her and Aoki (as well as the entire club) get absolutely turnt! Along with Aoki, Cash Cash, Kaskade, Lil Jon and Tiësto came together for the Las Vegas Victims Fund charity event. The fundraiser gained over $1 million that will go towards the fund.