Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen, who announced she is pregnant with her second child! Well, technically she wasn't the one who broke the big news. Instead, the model let her daughter Luna tell the world.

"It's John's!" Teigen jokingly captioned the Instagram video that shows Luna pointing to her mother's stomach. "Luna, what's in here?" Teigen asks. The little one then adorably responds, "Baby!" But her husband John Legend's reply was hands down the best: "Maury will have the final word on this." The couple first got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child Luna Simone Stephens last April.