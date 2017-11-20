. @Xtina has one of the best voices ever. Period. Only right that she’s doing this #WhitneyHouston tribute at the #AMAs ... it’s giving me chills! #WHITNEYxCHISTINA pic.twitter.com/4O8DxoEywy

Not everyone can hold a note to Whitney Houston and picking Christina Aguilera to honor the late legend for the 25th anniversary of her mega-selling soundtrack to The Bodyguard.

Xtina started things strong by tackling classic ballad "I Will Always Love You," standing solo in the spotlight she nailed Whitney's famous huge note and gave what will likely be one of the most on-point renditions of the No. 1 hit. Christina moved into more Bodyguard classics "I Have Nothing" and "Run to You," the latter of the tracks Xtina performed live for Whintey Houston in 2002 in a performance Ms. Houston herself praised.