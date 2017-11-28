Hours after receiving a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for the Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album category, Daniel Caesar has shared a video for the last song on his debut album Freudian.

The video, directed by Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown, opens with a split screen (so you may have to watch twice). The left side displays Daniel in complete agony, with dim lighting and on the verge of self-destruction. Meanwhile, he appears content surrounded by a beautiful woman on the right side. Watch above.