Hours after receiving a 2018 GRAMMY nomination for the Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album category, Daniel Caesar has shared a video for the last song on his debut album Freudian.
The video, directed by Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown, opens with a split screen (so you may have to watch twice). The left side displays Daniel in complete agony, with dim lighting and on the verge of self-destruction. Meanwhile, he appears content surrounded by a beautiful woman on the right side. Watch above.
The Canadian singer-songwriter stepped on the scene two years ago with popular songs like “Japanese Denim” and “Death and Taxes,” but it was his breakout single “Get You” featuring singer Kali Uchis that helped the musician rise and, ultimately, a GRAMMY nod.
Watch the full visual above and then keep the GRAMMY conversation going with fellow nominee Ed Sheeran and his made-up acceptance speech:
