Sometimes emo things come to those who wait, and that’s the case for Dashboard Confessional fans today. The band shared a triumphant new single entitled “We Fight,” and the release of the powerful tune couldn’t have been timed better, as it sends a message of standing up for something, which many in the world need to hear right now.

Emotion is as present in lead singer Chris Carrabba’s vocals as ever, and with a rocking chorus, the song’s intensity is impossible to deny. “We Fight” is the first single off of the collective’s upcoming album Crooked Shadows. The record, their seventh, is slated to drop in February of next year, so while fans still have a while to wait before they receive a full-length, at least they have a proper single to tide them over.

Aside from an EP of covers that was meant to be a gift to fans, “We Fight” is the first new piece of music from the band in eight years. After making it big in 2003 with A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar, the band spent the next seven years churning out the emotional brand of pop-rock that had made them stars...and then they walked away from it all. Frontman Chris Carrabba took some time to try his hand at folk music with his new band Twin Forks, but now he’s back to the group that propelled him to fame beyond just the rock world.

If waiting until next February seems simply unbearable, the band is also headed out on the road before their album drops for something of a short tour, and they’ll likely be road-testing some new material. See the tour dates below.