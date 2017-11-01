Dave Grohl was the latest celebrity to take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and the Foo Fighters frontman decided to dress as another famous Dave—David Letterman, that is! The costume was perfect, from the letterman jacket to the grey beard and bookish glasses.
Grohl handled his hosting gig with ease, as he gave a 10-minute monologue that was filled with funny quips and Halloween-themed jokes. "I'm Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel, it's confusing, I get it, especially if you're home watching right now stoned to the bone," he said. Grohl even called out a North Carolina news anchor who dressed up as him for the festivities. He even took over Kimmel's signature “I told my kids I ate their Halloween candy” challenge.
The artist's guest included Kristen Bell (dressed as Magnum P.I.) and Alice Cooper, with the former singing an epic mashup of—what else?—Frozen and Metallica's "Enter The Sandman." Check out even more clips from Grohl's Jimmy Kimmel Live gig where he interviews Cooper and the rest of the Foo Fighters join him to perform a spooky rendition of Cooper's “Ballad of Dwight Fry.”
Next up, watch Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Pat Smear share their favorite song on their new Concrete and Gold album and discuss the state of rock at Voodoo Music Festival 2017:
