Dave Grohl was the latest celebrity to take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and the Foo Fighters frontman decided to dress as another famous Dave—David Letterman, that is! The costume was perfect, from the letterman jacket to the grey beard and bookish glasses.

Grohl handled his hosting gig with ease, as he gave a 10-minute monologue that was filled with funny quips and Halloween-themed jokes. "I'm Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel, it's confusing, I get it, especially if you're home watching right now stoned to the bone," he said. Grohl even called out a North Carolina news anchor who dressed up as him for the festivities. He even took over Kimmel's signature “I told my kids I ate their Halloween candy” challenge.