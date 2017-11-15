The upcoming Deadpool 2 movie is proving to be even wackier than the first, thanks to this debut teaser that premiered on Wednesday morning. It shows Ryan Reynolds in the iconic antihero suit as he channels his inner Bob Ross with his own wacky as hell "Joy Of Painting" segment.

The actor gets Ross' signature brooding tone down pat while also injecting Deadpool's own bawdy humor. Just look at the brilliant color names! Clockwork Orange, Mennen Black, Box Office Gold, Yellow Snow and more. But once Deadpool begins rambling on about his need for some cocaine, the teaser finally gets into what everyone has been dying to see: an actual movie clip! The entire gang is back (even Blind Al) and we get to see Cable (played by Josh Brolin) in action.