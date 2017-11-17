Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato throw a warehouse party in their new "Échame La Culpa" video, where the pop star gets to show off her Latina side (fun fact: she's half-Mexican). The collaboration, which translates to “Put The Blame on Me," is a welcomed refresher away from the ongoing "Despacito" takeover.
"Okay, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore / I don't really, really want to fake it no more / Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be / So come on, put the blame on me, yeah," Demi croons on the sultry track that flips between Spanish and English. The singer channels her inner "Wild Thoughts" Rihanna in the bedroom scenes before she meets up with Fonsi for a fun dance party.
Fonsi is coming off a major night at the 2017 Latin Grammys as he won four awards, while Lovato will be kicking off her 2018 tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26. Next, watch Cheat Codes praise their friend Demi Lovato—who worked with the guys on "No Promises"—at Lollapalooza 2017:
