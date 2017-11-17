Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato throw a warehouse party in their new "Échame La Culpa" video, where the pop star gets to show off her Latina side (fun fact: she's half-Mexican). The collaboration, which translates to “Put The Blame on Me," is a welcomed refresher away from the ongoing "Despacito" takeover.

"Okay, I don't really, really wanna fight anymore / I don't really, really want to fake it no more / Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be / So come on, put the blame on me, yeah," Demi croons on the sultry track that flips between Spanish and English. The singer channels her inner "Wild Thoughts" Rihanna in the bedroom scenes before she meets up with Fonsi for a fun dance party.