Diplo and pop musician MØ are clearly believers in the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The producer extraordinaire and the Danish singer-songwriter have teamed up once again for a new song called “Get It Right,” which sees them making great use of their obvious chemistry.

The tune starts off as a simple piano composition, but before long, the drums kick it up a notch. Between the keys, the drums, and MØ’s beautiful vocals, it’s tough to believe that this is even a Diplo production...until the chorus comes. Just as the drumbeat rises to a crescendo, it drops, and a frenetic synth jumps in to completely change things up, and this is where the song begins to feel more like Diplo. While it’s not his most inventive work, the song is still an interesting juxtaposition of more traditional elements and sounds against electronic bits, and it’s easy to jam out to.