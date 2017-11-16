Diplo and pop musician MØ are clearly believers in the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The producer extraordinaire and the Danish singer-songwriter have teamed up once again for a new song called “Get It Right,” which sees them making great use of their obvious chemistry.
The tune starts off as a simple piano composition, but before long, the drums kick it up a notch. Between the keys, the drums, and MØ’s beautiful vocals, it’s tough to believe that this is even a Diplo production...until the chorus comes. Just as the drumbeat rises to a crescendo, it drops, and a frenetic synth jumps in to completely change things up, and this is where the song begins to feel more like Diplo. While it’s not his most inventive work, the song is still an interesting juxtaposition of more traditional elements and sounds against electronic bits, and it’s easy to jam out to.
Diplo (as part of Major Lazer) has previously worked with MØ on global smash hits like “Lean On,” and then again last year for “Cold Water,” which also featured Justin Bieber . In addition to those singles, which have both racked up billions of plays across streaming services and YouTube, the two have also collaborated on songs like “XXX 88” and Major Lazer’s “Lost.”
“Get It Right” is featured in the upcoming Netflix documentary Give Me Future, which follows Major Lazer during their trip to Cuba last year. The EDM powerhouse trio made their way to the island nation just after the travel ban was lifted to perform at a massive outdoor concert, and while the documentary tells that story, those who got a sneak peek at the movie say it’s about so much more than just one visit.
