While Ed Sheeran’s current single is certainly good, it’s clear that even he feels it’s not “Perfect,” so he’s re-releasing it with one of the biggest superstars on the planet. The British singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram that later today, he’s dropping a new version of his song “Perfect” alongside none other than the Queen herself, Beyoncé. Fans only need to wait until 7 PM EST to hear the cut, which is sure to be a blockbuster on streaming services once it arrives.

The unlikely pairing got together to add a little something extra to his new track, and that might just help it become the true global smash that Sheeran was clearly hoping it would be. Following up hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Shape of You” is tough, and sometimes even someone as successful and universally-liked as the ginger-haired guitar player needs a little help.