While Ed Sheeran’s current single is certainly good, it’s clear that even he feels it’s not “Perfect,” so he’s re-releasing it with one of the biggest superstars on the planet.
The British singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram that later today, he’s dropping a new version of his song “Perfect” alongside none other than the Queen herself, Beyoncé. Fans only need to wait until 7 PM EST to hear the cut, which is sure to be a blockbuster on streaming services once it arrives.
The unlikely pairing got together to add a little something extra to his new track, and that might just help it become the true global smash that Sheeran was clearly hoping it would be. Following up hits like “Thinking Out Loud” and “Shape of You” is tough, and sometimes even someone as successful and universally-liked as the ginger-haired guitar player needs a little help.
The news that a revamped version of “Perfect” was on the way is nothing new—Sheeran shared that tidbit a few days ago—but until this morning, nobody could have guessed that someone as massively popular as Bey was going to jump on the syrupy-sweet tune.
“Perfect” sees the two powerhouses collaborating for the first time during a busy year for both acts. Sheeran has been promoting his third album ÷ (Divide), which has already taken over the planet with songs like “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” while Beyoncé has hopped on a few songs fronted by other artists, such as J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” and Eminem’s comeback track “Walk on Water.”
While the world waits patiently (or not so patiently) for "Perfect" to arrive, watch Sheeran talk about his friend Taylor Swift's boyfriends.
