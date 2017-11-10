Ellen Page is the first actor confirmed for the cast of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Deadline confirms. The upcoming live-action show is based on Gerard Way's Dark Horse comic book series of the same name.

Page, who most recently starred in September's Flatliners, is set to play insecure wallflower Vanya. She is considered the black sheep of her dysfunctional family and is the only one of Reginald Hargreeves’ adopted children with no supernatural abilities. The Umbrella Academy takes place in 1977 (the year Way was born) in an alternate reality where President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. It follows a group of "dysfunctional family of superheroes" (Vanya, Diego, Allison, Klaus and Number Five) who reunite after nine years to help save the world.