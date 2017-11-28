Get ready Eminem fans, because the rapper's Revival album is finally coming soon! The release date announcement was posted on Dr. Dre's social media accounts. “Revival isn’t a medication at all,” an actor playing a medical expert says in the clip. “Revival is the name of the new album from Eminem and it’s coming out Dec. 15.”

The announcement follows the lengthy campaign (which included a billboard and a phone number) where the rapper continuously teased a prescription drug called "Revival." The lead-up to the Revival release date was preceded by Eminem's Saturday Night Live performance where he sung his "Walk On Water" single sans Beyoncé last week, his appearance (and win) at the 2017 MTV Europe Music Awards and a fiery anti-Donald Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.