Eminem returned to the awards show stage as he kicked off the 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday (Nov. 12) in London. The rapper gave his first live performance of new single "Walk On Water," but instead of duetting with featured artist Beyoncé, he opted to perform with longtime collaborator Skylar Grey.

Simply dressed in a black hoodie and grey sweatpants (a look similar to his 8 Mile days), Em spit the emotional lyrics in front of a bare stage and a mountaintop-filled background. Grey was on hand to sing the chorus while playing the piano. Along with performing at the show, Eminem also snagged the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist. He surprisingly beat out Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Drake in the competitive category.