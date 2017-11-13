Eminem returned to the awards show stage as he kicked off the 2017 MTV EMAs on Sunday (Nov. 12) in London. The rapper gave his first live performance of new single "Walk On Water," but instead of duetting with featured artist Beyoncé, he opted to perform with longtime collaborator Skylar Grey.
Simply dressed in a black hoodie and grey sweatpants (a look similar to his 8 Mile days), Em spit the emotional lyrics in front of a bare stage and a mountaintop-filled background. Grey was on hand to sing the chorus while playing the piano. Along with performing at the show, Eminem also snagged the award for Best Hip-Hop Artist. He surprisingly beat out Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Drake in the competitive category.
"I want to thank the fans, and I want to thank MTV. But I also want to thank Chuck D and B-Real for so much inspiration. They're one of the reasons that I'm even able to be here right now. These guys are like gods to me," the rapper said in his speech. “I’m not really sure how I got this ’cause I haven’t had an album out for a few years,” he jokingly added. See his "Walk On Water" performance below.
😢 @Eminem & @SkylarGrey killin it with "Walk On Water" @mtvema 🎉 #MTVEMA pic.twitter.com/0HsKFVEKkk— MTV Asia (@mtvasia) November 12, 2017
Revival, Em's ninth album and the follow-up to 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is expected to arrive anytime between the end of this year and early next year. Next up, check out this classic interview where Eminem and Royce Da 5'9" reflect on reuniting at Bonnaroo 2011:
