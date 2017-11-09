Lester Cohen/WireImage

Is Shady back? After a mysterious set of teasers and clues seemed to indicate Eminem's new album would be titled Revival and on its way soon, the rapper has shared what appears to be his new single title. On a pad of prescription paper boasting the same Revival logo that fans detected may be connected to Em, the words "Walk on Water" are scribbled, along with the caption, "Take as needed." See below:

There's no caption or further news to accompany the photo. Eminem hasn't officially announced the title of the potential new song or album—or if either are even coming anytime soon— we do know that he's set to appear on Saturday Night Live next week on Nov. 18 and should likely have some new music to share by then.