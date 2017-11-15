Fall Out Boy surprised their fans today with not only a new song, but a brightly-hued music video to go with it. The alt-rockers dropped "Hold Me Tight or Don't" Wednesday morning without warning, giving their fans another taste of what this era sounds like for the GRAMMY-nominated pop-punk outfit.

The clip sees the men of FOB rocking out to their especially poppy new tune at a Día de los Muertos celebration earlier this year. While the four members obviously grab their fair share of time on camera, the best parts of the video come via those celebrating the Mexican holiday all around them. The costumes and the makeup are on-point, but sadly, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley don’t actually dress up themselves, which would have made the video even more exciting.