Director David Yates is coming to Johnny Depp's defense once again as he explains why the actor was cast in the Fantastic Beasts 2 film. The uproar regarding the actor playing Grindelwald first began last year when the news was announced, but the controversy surrounding the decision is only growing stronger.

The cause for fans' disapproval stems from Depp domestic abuse case against Amber Heard—which is a major factor in the current midst of Hollywood's constant unveiling of actors and executives who have been accused of sexual assault, harassment, abuse and misconduct. In a new interview with EW, Yates claims Depp is innocent. Cue the problematic quote:

“Honestly, there’s an issue at the moment where there’s a lot of people being accused of things, they’re being accused by multiple victims, and it’s compelling and frightening. With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn’t tally with the kind of human being I’ve been working with.”