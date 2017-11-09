Ryan Gibson

Finn Wolfhard is calling out the toxic types of people that can plague a fan community. The 14-year-old, who plays Mike Wheeler on Netflix's Stranger Things, shared some thoughts on Twitter where he urged fans of the show to be kinder to him and his cast mates online. Somewhat concerningly, Wolfhard claimed so-called supporters were "harassing" his co-workers and friends, and that he was receiving criticism for "literally acting." See the tweets below:

Hey everybody! I don't wanna ex-communicate anyone from this fandom, but if you are for real you will not harass my friends, or co-workers. Ya'll know who you are. — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Why I even have to tweet that, I don't know. Anyone who calls themselves a "fan" and actively goes after someone for literally acting and doing their job is ridiculous. Think b4 ya type boiiii — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) November 8, 2017

Importantly, Wolfhard is highlighting a dangerous aspect of fan culture where those who become so invested in these stars that they begin to forget about them as human beings and only see them as avenues for their entertainment—regardless of what the star wants or seeks as a creative person.