The GRAMMY winner and chart-topper posted a semi-cryptic message on his Tumblr recently that has fans all around the world wondering if new music is imminent. On his social media platform of choice, the musician wrote “'Well! I made the album before 30. I just ain't put that bitch out!' - quotes from an interview I haven't given haha."

It was a little more than a year ago that Frank Ocean gifted the world with not one, but two albums (depending on what you call an “album”) with Endless and Blonde, but it seems like the R&B star has been busy in between cycles and brand new tunes might be just around the corner.

Sure, it could just be a joke (note the “haha”), but let’s be optimistic and believe that this is a sign that Ocean has another full-length already in the can and ready to go, and perhaps that he’s just waiting for the perfect time to unleash it onto the world. As Spin points out, the note appears to be a reference to a tweet from 2012 where Ocean promised “5 albums before 30.” So far, Frank has four full-length projects to his name since releasing his debut Ultra in 2011.

The “Thinkin' 'Bout You" singer isn’t afraid to buck music industry norms and take his time with his art, and that has made him a critical favorite over the years. In fact, while his proper album Blonde and his visual full-length Endless were both first released in August 2016, he just recently offered the latter in physical form (vinyl and DVD) for the first time this week.

Ocean hasn’t spoken about a potential new album since his Tumblr post, and chances are, he won’t. He’s known to be quiet and elusive when he wants to be, so it’s likely he won’t share an official announcement until he’s good and ready. The world will just have to wait and see what he drops next...but hopefully, the wait won’t be too long.

As we wait for a new album from one of the best out there, watch Frank Ocean talk about winning a BRIT Award a few years back.