G-Eazy 's highly anticipated The Beautiful and Damned album has some exciting, concrete details for fans awaiting the double LP including its relesae date, collaborators and an accompanying short film.

G also revealed that The Beautiful and Damned also comes accompanied by a short film of the same name. Get a taste of the film above with its trailer above.

A press released described how the album explores the star's artistic G-Eazy side and his human side via his real name Gerald:

"The Beautiful and Damned album and short film paints a very dire portrait of Gerald/G-Eazy that is very real and has never been shared by him before.

"Originally Gerald saw limitations in his life so he created G-Eazy as a way to make it past those and live how he thought he wanted to live and become that rockstar he thought he wanted to be. The problematic pattern that has come from the rise of this star is that G-Eazy lives a constant dark cliché of addiction and over-indulgence in his favorite vices that surround him each night in the lifestyle in which he's found himself. Heavy handed in reference to F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel of the same name, 'The Beautiful and Damned' shows us hung-over Gerald left having to clean up reckless G's aftermath on a daily basis.

"The dueling narrative he conveys is as desperate, humble, and confessional as it is brazen, celebratory, and loud in its own hubris. He is in the middle of a very serious conflict with his alter ego and he has genuine concern as well as thoughts about how to get back to who he is as person.

"This album and film is about the duality of these two characters who wrestle inside of him, and the beginning of that communication and process on how to preserve his true self."