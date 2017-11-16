Brett Ratner will no longer be part of the Wonder Woman sequel following the ongoing sexual harassment allegations against him. Gal Gadot, who plays the titular superhero, confirmed the news during her interview on Wednesday's Today Show.
“Everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean?" the actress explained after being asked about the Page Six report that she would exit the sequel if Ratner, who is the franchise's co-financier, is still involved. "Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say, ’cause it was already done before this article came out, you know?”
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles Times published testimonials from six women that details their harrowing experience with the director. Among the women are actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Munn recalls an incident in 2004 where Ratner masturbated in front of her in her trailer while on the set of After the Sunset. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit,” she told the Times. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore.”
Ratner, whose RatPac-Dune Entertainment financing company helped bankroll Wonder Woman, is just a handful of many men in Hollywood and the music industry who are being outed for their countless sexual harassment and misconduct incidents.
Wonder Woman went on to gross $409 million at the domestic box office and $813 million worldwide, becoming a huge success for the studio. Wonder Woman 2 is set to premiere on Dec. 13, 2019, with Patty Jenkins returning as the director.
