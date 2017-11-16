Brett Ratner will no longer be part of the Wonder Woman sequel following the ongoing sexual harassment allegations against him. Gal Gadot, who plays the titular superhero, confirmed the news during her interview on Wednesday's Today Show.

“Everyone knows the way that I feel because I’m not hiding anything. But the truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. You know what I mean?" the actress explained after being asked about the Page Six report that she would exit the sequel if Ratner, who is the franchise's co-financier, is still involved. "Everyone knew what was the right thing to do, but there was nothing for me to actually come and say, ’cause it was already done before this article came out, you know?”