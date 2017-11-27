GRAMMYs 2018 Album of the Year Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?

Photo of the day

November 21: King Kendrick

Kendrick Lamar graces the cover of Variety magazine, where he discusses his praised career, slew of hits, the country's political state and more. “America will survive once it recognizes the position it’s in, and the trials that it’s facing. Once people stop being nonchalant to it and recognize it, that’s when," he explains. "When it’s not something that’s just swept under the rug because we’re the quote-unquote ‘greatest country in the world.’”