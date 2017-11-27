GRAMMYs 2018
GRAMMYs 2018 Album of the Year Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?
Still the biggest prize in the biz, which major title will come out on top?
Albums don't sell like they used to, but that doesn't mean that the music industry has given up on the medium! The GRAMMYs Album of the Year award is still regarded as the biggest honor the business can bestow upon an artist, and there are always too many titles that could wind up being nominated to guess them all perfectly, but here are our predictions for 2018. Check them out before the nominations are announced tomorrow (Nov. 28)!
From the moment he arrived in America, the British singer-songwriter has been a Grammy favorite. Ed Sheeran has been nominated for all of the major awards already, and while he’s only collected one, another nod in the Album of the Year category is surely in order this year for his blockbuster collection Divide.
When Kendrick Lamar released his last album To Pimp A Butterfly in 2015, there were many in the music industry (and beyond) who claimed that he should collect the top prize at the GRAMMYs, but he ended up losing out to Taylor Swift’s first true pop LP, 1989. This time around, one of the best rappers of all time may become just the second hip-hop act to win the most highly-coveted trophy in music.
The young star had a lot to live up to when she returned with her sophomore album Melodrama, and while it didn’t produce quite as many massive hits as her debut full-length did, it was still a spectacular effort, and it’s tough to imagine Grammy voters shunning Lorde in this category.
The pop star’s third album was quietly successful throughout the entire year, and it produced his seventh No. 1 single “That’s What I Like,” which could also be recognized in some capacity. Bruno Mars is easy to love and typically controversy-free, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Recording Academy grant him another nomination in this field.
One of the most successful R&B artists of all time, The Weeknd’s latest was just as massive as everybody expected it to be. Starboy broke streaming records and saw him try some new things with Daft Punk on board, though he didn’t stray too far from the themes that have made him a beloved figure in America. He probably earns a slot here, but does he have a realistic chance of winning?
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments