Best Music Video at the 2018 GRAMMYs: A Deeper Look at the Nominees
Earlier this morning, the full list of nominees for the upcoming 2018 GRAMMYs was revealed, and while the most attention was paid to the big four categories—Album, Record, Song of the Year and Best New Artist—there are more than 80 verticals and hundreds of people nominated.
One group that is always comprised of both superstars and lesser-known musicians, Best Music Video, is going to be especially contentious this time around. If you're not already familiar with the five videos up for this prize, learn more now.
One of the cooler tracks on Beck’s new upbeat record Colors, “Up All Night” comes with an equally-as-cool visual that doesn’t focus on the man behind the song at all. The clip sees a young girl donning armor and kicking ass, all in the interest of saving her friend. A healthy mix of visual effects and a young female superhero (in the style of Eleven from Stanger Things) makes this a potential winner.
Already one of the sexiest underground hits of the past few years, newcomer Jain now has plenty of reason to celebrate, as she can officially call her self a GRAMMY nominee...and maybe even a winner come this January. The visual trickery in this French singer’s standout offering is near-unbelievable, and it only highlights what was already a phenomenal song.
Like his wife before him, Jay-Z’s latest album comes with plenty of music videos to take his tunes to the next level. “The Story of O.J.” is the rare animated clip that manages to earn a GRAMMY nod in this competitive category, but it’s so expertly done, it couldn’t be passed up. The video reimagines the music mogul as a cartoon drawn back when racist stereotypes found their way into even children’s shows, and he traverses NYC rapping the 4:44 song.
Already a frontrunner for this prize, Kendrick Lamar seems like the man to beat this time around at the GRAMMYs, and that sentiment may carry through into this grouping. His “Humble.” video already collected the MTV VMA for Video of the Year, and with loads of visual effects (which seems to be a necessity to being nominated these days), plus religious and political commentary, it has all the makings of a winner in 2018.
Easily the most touching and poignant of the bunch, Logic’s unlikely hit single with the difficult-to-pronounce name is a stellar example of how a music video can make you cry in just a few minutes. Giving the GRAMMY to this option would send a powerful message to LGBT youths everywhere that there is hope, and that they do have a future worth sticking around for.
