GRAMMYs 2018
GRAMMYs 2018 Best New Artist Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?
There are dozens of worthy musicians, but only five can be nominated
Nominations for the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards are set to be revealed tomorrow (November 28), and for the biggest and most promising artists in the music industry, it's set to be a thrilling morning. Best New Artist is the only award that a musician can be nominated for just once, so those who hear their name called tomorrow are surely going to be doing everything they can to stand out from the crowd over the next few weeks.
Coming up are our five predictions for the musicians that will be nominated for one of the most exciting awards in music. Check them out before the nominations are announced tomorrow!
Cardi B popped into the mainstream this year seemingly out of nowhere when her single “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” rocketed to the top of the charts. The track ended up spending three weeks at No. 1. While the rapper doesn't have many other tunes that the mainstream audience know (and she hasn’t yet released a debut album yet), she might be too buzzy to ignore this time around.
Khalid, who blends R&B and pop in ways that are inventive and easy to love, already seems like he might be a frontrunner for the prize. His debut album American Teen was surprisingly successful, and his own singles “Young Dumb & Broke” and “Location” were both slow climbers. He’s got a lot of promise, and that’s what Grammy voters love to see.
One of the most exciting women in music, SZA isn’t exactly new—she’s been a critical favorite for a few years now—but 2017 saw her finally drop her debut album CTRL and score a handful of hits. So now is definitely the time for her to be nominated!
The singer-songwriter got her start penning hits for some of the biggest names in the business, such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Selena Gomez and dozens of others. But this year she finally went out on her own, and things are going really well. Her single “Issues” is one of the biggest tunes of 2017 and her EP Nervous System was well-received.
Post Malone has seen his profile rise at a steady pace over the past two years, but 2017 was very, very good to him—Grammy voters won’t be able to ignore it. His debut album Stoney was released in time to be nominated. With his new single “Rockstar” ruling the charts for over a month just as they’re choosing nominees, he’s sure to receive some love.
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments