Just a few minutes ago, the nominees in the big four categories (Album, Record, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist) were revealed live on CBS This Morning by singer-songwriter Andra Day, a GRAMMY nominee herself in years past. The "Rise Up" star revealed the songs, albums, and artists that are up for the biggest prizes offered in the music world, and while there were many expected nominations, there are always at least a few surprises!
Check out the list of all the major categories here:
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.
Lorde - Melodrama
Jay-Z - 4:44
Bruno Mars - 24k Magic
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Record of the Year
Bruno Mars - "24k Magic"
Childish Gambino - "Redbone"
Jay-Z - "The Story Of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”
Jay-Z - "4:44"
Julia Michaels - "Issues"
Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)"
Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"
