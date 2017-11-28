Just a few minutes ago, the nominees in the big four categories (Album, Record, and Song of the Year, as well as Best New Artist) were revealed live on CBS This Morning by singer-songwriter Andra Day, a GRAMMY nominee herself in years past. The "Rise Up" star revealed the songs, albums, and artists that are up for the biggest prizes offered in the music world, and while there were many expected nominations, there are always at least a few surprises!

Check out the list of all the major categories here:

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino - Awaken, My Love!

Kendrick Lamar - DAMN.

Lorde - Melodrama

Jay-Z - 4:44

Bruno Mars - 24k Magic



Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Record of the Year

Bruno Mars - "24k Magic"

Childish Gambino - "Redbone"

Jay-Z - "The Story Of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar - "Humble."

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - “Despacito (ft. Justin Bieber)”

Jay-Z - "4:44"

Julia Michaels - "Issues"

Logic - "1-800-273-8255 (ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid)"

Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"