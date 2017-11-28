Styles: Don Arnold/WireImage; Lovato: Michael Tran/FilmMagic; BTS: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The 2018 GRAMMY Award nominations are here! While we're so happy for everyone nominated—Jay-Z! SZA! Kendrick! Carrie!—the nods inevitably leave many people asking questions. From burning thoughts on Demi Lovato and Sampha to curiosities about the One Direction members and the Album of the Year category, here's a few questions we want answers to ahead of the ceremony next year.

1. What happened with Ed Sheeran?

Ed had a major year with his ÷ Divide album spawning hits like "Shape of You," "Castle on the Hill" and Perfect." Despite being a favorite for the GRAMMYs after "Thinking Out Loud" won Song of the Year at the 2016 ceremony, the singer was shut out of the major categories. 2. Was it worth Demi Lovato sacrificing a No. 1 album to make the GRAMMY deadline?The singer's recently released Tell Me You Love Me album is a vocal virtuoso, arguably the star's most impressive work to date and scored her biggest chart hit to date with "Sorry Not Sorry." Demi spoke about pushing up her album release date to make it in time for the GRAMMYs, despite big competition from Shania Twain and Miley Cyrus, telling Idolator: "I knew that this album wouldn’t go number one because of the competition that my album was up against. And my manager said, 'You can either turn it in before the GRAMMYs deadline and not debut at number one or possibly go a different week when there’s not so many competitors around and miss the GRAMMY deadline.' And so, I said, 'Screw it. I don’t care about the charts. I want to make it in time for the Grammy deadline.'" Demi's Confident album scored a nod for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 GRAMMYs, and she now has performed at the ceremony twice, so it makes us wonder if moving the album up was ultimately worth it. The record still debuted at No. 3, which is still very respectable. 3. Should we be paying more attention to Nothing More?

Rock band Nothing More came out of nowhere to score three noms in the rock categories alongside the likes of Foo Fighters, Metallica and Queens of the Stone Age. We're certainly not doubting if they deserve the nod—he group has been around for more than a decade and just this year scored their best-selling album yet with September's The Stories We Tell Ourselves—we're just wondering if they'll be the new act to watch despite currently being a lesser-known name.

4. Why did Miranda Lambert's double album get snubbed?

The country superstar delivered her stunning double album The Weight of These Wings at the end of 2016, earning critical and commercial success, including the American Country Music Award for Album of the Year. Typically, the GRAMMYs give some love to a standout country album. Following up on her Country Album of the Year–winning Platinum from 2015, it seemed like Lambert would finally break past the country categories and potentially get nominated in Album of the Year—especially since it was a double album! Instead, the single "Tin Man" was her only work recognized. 5. Did BTS deserve to get recognized in the World category?

While K-pop has yet to receive any love from the GRAMMYs, it seemed like the boy band had a major shot this year when their Love Yourself: Her album scored a Top 10 debut—a first for any Korean artist—and BTS had increased visibility in America with TV appearances and a successful tour. The group has also taken over Billboard's World album and song charts for weeks upon weeks, making us wonder what else they would have to accomplish to get noticed in the category. 6. What happened with Katy Perry?

While the pop superstar didn't score the megahits she's nabbed in the past with her Witness LP, but with 11 nominations to her name and a pop force all her own, many expected Katy Perry to at least get recognized in the pop or dance category.

7. Why is One Direction still unrecognized?

OK, so the GRAMMYs did not recognize 1D when they were a group, but it's very surprising that essentially none of the work the guys' solo material has been recognized either. From Harry Styles' stunning rock release to Niall Horan's lovable pop-rock sound along with Zayn Malik's moody R&B, Louis Tomlinson's EDM collaborations, and Liam Payne's pop jams, the guys spanned the genres and Directioners are still waiting for their boys to be recognized. There is a small consolation in Zayn's Fifty Shades Darker collaboration with Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" scoring a nod for Best Song Written For Visual Media, but that award is technically awarded to its songwriters which are Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew. 8. Why aren't featured artists included in Album of the Year categories?

When an album is nominated for Album of the Year, every artist who was featured on one of the songs is nominated as well. This year, the GRAMMYs website doesn't list any featured artists as nominees, despite no mention of a change. Are featured artists nominated in 2018? If so, names like Beyoncé, Rihanna and U2 all technically have a chance at the top prize. 9. Why is Alessia Cara nominated for Best New Artist now?

Don't get us wrong, we looove Alessia Cara and are happy for her nom, but find it odd that she could be awarded as the best new artist in 2018 when she was already rising in 2015. We know that the Best New Artist category refers to artists who made their impact that year, but our girl has been slaying for a minute. Don't you remember "Here" from 2015? We could have seen her taking home the prize in 2016 or 2017...

10. Why was Sampha's Process forgotten?

Sampha's alt-electro-R&B record received widespread acclaim upon its release, recently winning the prestigious 2017 Mercury Prize. After a majorly visible year and his most acclaimed record yet—not to mention the GRAMMYs embracing more of alternative stars—it was surprising to see the British act M.I.A. 11. What happened with Lorde?

While we cheered for our girl getting that Album of the Year nomination—which is huge!—why did she not score any other nominations in any other categories?