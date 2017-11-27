FUSE

GRAMMYs 2018

GRAMMYs 2018 Record of the Year Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?

What record will you remember most from the past year when you look back?

Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" was the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2017, but in many ways, Ed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" was bigger. Kendrick Lamar proved himself yet again with "Humble," while Kesha made a triumphant return with "Praying," and Portugal. The Man finally broke into the mainstream with "Feel It Still." All of these records have an amazing story and even greater melodies, but will all of them be nominated for Record of the Year at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards? Click through our predictions here.

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

The biggest pop song on the planet of the past year is absolutely going to be nominated, and it has a great chance of winning when the ceremony takes place in February. "Shape of You" debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. and went on to control the charts for months, setting the stage for Ed Sheeran's most recent album ÷ (Divide) to do the same. Is it his best? That’s arguable, but it’s his most popular, and sometimes that’s what Record of the Year is all about.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, “Despacito" (ft. Justin Bieber)

Believe it or not, “Despacito” is tied as the longest-running No. 1 hit in U.S. history, so it must be included in this vertical. It might be primarily in a language other than English, but it’s incredible beat and rhythm helped it own the singles tally for 16 weeks straight earlier this summer, so how could Luis Fonsi,  Daddy Yankee and their new friend Justin Bieber not at least be in the running for Record of the Year?

Kesha, “Praying”

While it wasn’t a smash hit like the other tracks featured on this list, Kesha’s “Praying” is deserving of a spot in this category. Record of the Year is typically reserved for those songs that made it to No. 1 or which came close. Though sadly that’s not “Praying,” which didn’t even break into the top 20 in America. Nevertheless, it’s a powerful composition, and nominating it would send a message of empowerment and support by the Recording Academy. Also, it’s just plain great.

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Kendrick Lamar's first No. 1 hit (without Taylor Swift) previewed his new album DAMN., and it certainly did both the musician and his latest collection justice. "Humble" is immediately catchy and it carries an important message, which its title conveys. K-Dot is already one of the most highly-respected artists in the music industry, and this may be the first year he’s up for this prestigious honor.

Portugal. The Man, “Feel It Still”

The GRAMMYs like to mix things up and throw an unexpected nominee into at least one of the big four categories, and if I had to place my bets, I’d say that "Feel It Still" has an actual chance. Portugal. The Man bolted up the charts out of nowhere in 2017 with their surprise throwback smash, and the fact that it helped bring rock back to the mainstream (and with a decades-old sample as well) will strike a chord with voters, and the alternative band might grab their first nomination in one of the biggest categories.

