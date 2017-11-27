FUSE

GRAMMYs 2018 Song of the Year Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?

Which lyrics hit you the hardest this year?

The Song of the Year GRAMMY is awarded to the actual songwriters of a popular, beautiful single, and while that's not always the stars who turn it into a platinum smash, this time around, all of those in front of the piece also worked behind the scenes. 2018 promises to be a big year for songwriters at the GRAMMYs, and one of these five tunes might see those who actually came up with the words receive a golden gramophone. Click through to see our predictions of who can win!

Kesha, “Praying”

Real Kesha fans know that she has been one of the most talented songwriters in the game for years now, and that she can craft a hit like nobody else. Her previous electron-pop style never impressed GRAMMY voters much, but in 2017 she’s got a different sound and she’s got something to say. “Praying” was touching, and it’s truly one of the best examples of powerful songwriting released this year.

Logic, "1-800-273-8255" (ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid)

This option is a bit of a stretch, but there is usually one unexpected nominee, and though they rarely end up winning, it is, as they say, just an honor to be nominated. In 2017, rapper Logic broke out in a huge way, and it was due largely in part to his single "1-800-273-8255." It tackled tough issues and encouraged fans to get the help they need when it comes to battling depression.

Lady Gaga, “Million Reasons”

The most successful cut taken from Lady Gaga's Americana-themed Joanne, “Million Reasons” is exactly the type of song that those in the Recording Academy love to nominate. In fact, it sounds so much like GRAMMY bait, the pop star could actually end up taking this piece of gold home when the show returns next year.

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

The GRAMMYs like to include different genres, and when possible, featuring at least one country track is always a great way to the show the style is still beloved by the masses. This year, the frontrunner for the entire genre seems to be Little Big Town’s “Better Man,” which recently won the Country Music Award in this same category. It also won’t escape voters that  Taylor Swift penned this entirely on her own, so if it gets nominated, she’s up for the trophy.

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

While this upbeat piece is not exactly poetry, Song of the Year aims to reward the best-written track of the year, which can be interpreted in many different ways. “Shape of You” is one of the most successful singles in recent memory, and that’s largely in part to Ed Sheeran and his co-writers knowing what works in a pop tune.

