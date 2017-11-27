GRAMMYs 2018 Song of the Year Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?

Photo of the day

November 27: The Avengers Are Back!

Some of your favorite superheroes have assembled for not one, but four exciting Vanity Fair covers! It's all in anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War (the third movie in the popular Marvel franchise) that's set to premiere on May 4, 2018, as well as the upcoming Avengers 4 sequel. The profile also reveals a few of the characters will meet their maker soon: "After Avengers 4, an ambitious multi-franchise crossover movie slated for release in 2019, at least some of the original characters who sit at the center of the billion-dollar Avengers team will be hanging up their capes and shields."