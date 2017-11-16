James Franco may be returning to the Marvel Universe, as he's in talks to star in Fox's Multiple Man. According to Deadline, the studio is also scooping up Wonder Woman screenwriter Allan Heinberg to pen the script while Simon Kinberg's Genre Films will be co-producing it alongside Franco's Ramona Films.

In the comics, Multiple Man (a.k.a. Jamie Madrox) is part of the X-Men universe and gained his mutant powers at birth. A second identical versionof him appeared once the doctor slapped him to get him to breathe. Jamie's father works at the Los Alamos Nuclear Research Center and later moved the family to a farm. There, he is fitted with a special suit designed by none other than by Professor X. But of course there are malfunctions that later make Jamie lose his mind.