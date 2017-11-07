Meek Mill was sentenced to a shocking two to four years in prison due to probation violations by a Philadelphia judge on Monday (Nov. 6). The rapper's comrades have since spoken out against the prison sentence, including Jay-Z.

In a rare Facebook post, the Brooklyn mogul called out the unfair ruling and stood by Meek Mill's side. "The sentence handed down by the Judge—against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer—is unjust and heavy handed," Jay-Z explained. "We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."