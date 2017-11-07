Meek Mill was sentenced to a shocking two to four years in prison due to probation violations by a Philadelphia judge on Monday (Nov. 6). The rapper's comrades have since spoken out against the prison sentence, including Jay-Z.
In a rare Facebook post, the Brooklyn mogul called out the unfair ruling and stood by Meek Mill's side. "The sentence handed down by the Judge—against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer—is unjust and heavy handed," Jay-Z explained. "We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career."
Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley, who has been involved in Mill's case for almost a decade. cited a failed drug test, unapproved travel and two other unrelated arrests that arose from a 2008 gun and drug case. "I've been trying to help you since 2009. You basically thumbed your nose at me," the judge said. Along with Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Dave East, T.I. and others have also addressed the sentencing. "Praying for my brother @meekmill right now. God sometimes puts the toughest battles on his strongest soldiers. I'm here for you man!!!!" Hart wrote on Instagram. "My brother for life...Always here for you man!!! This storm will pass...Stay strong & keep your head up."
Free Meek— HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) November 7, 2017
The rapper was arrested twice this year: in March for a fight in St. Louis' airport where he was charged with misdemeanor assault (this was later dropped) and in August for reckless driving in New York City on his motorbike. Below, listen to this episode of Back of the Class podcast that breaks down Meek Mill's comeback mixtape DC4 (around the 13:40 mark):
