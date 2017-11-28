Grab your bottle of self-tanner and practice your Jersey Turnpike movies, because Jersey Shore is officially making a comeback! MTV announced on Monday they will be reviving the beloved reality show series next year.

The series will be given a fresh spin, as it's now titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The original cast members will return for the crazy joyride, including Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. But as you may have noticed, there is one notable name missing from the revival. Where’s Sammi Giancola?! Also known as Sammi "Sweetheart," she became known for her infamous relationship with Ronnie. We hope she changes her mind and makes a cameo appearance in a scene where she straightens her hair for hours on end.