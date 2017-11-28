Grab your bottle of self-tanner and practice your Jersey Turnpike movies, because Jersey Shore is officially making a comeback! MTV announced on Monday they will be reviving the beloved reality show series next year.
The series will be given a fresh spin, as it's now titled Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The original cast members will return for the crazy joyride, including Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. But as you may have noticed, there is one notable name missing from the revival. Where’s Sammi Giancola?! Also known as Sammi "Sweetheart," she became known for her infamous relationship with Ronnie. We hope she changes her mind and makes a cameo appearance in a scene where she straightens her hair for hours on end.
The announcement came during last night's premiere of MTV's new reality show Floribama Shore, which has a similar theme to Jersey Shore. The revival series comes after cast reunited for E!'s Reunion Road Trip docuseries (it premiered on Aug. 20). Jersey Shore ran on MTV from 2009-2012 for six seasons. The popular show later gave birth to two spinoff series: Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project. Look out for the revival sometime in 2018.
But in the meantime, watch Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi discuss the Post-Trump New Celebrity Apprentice with Fuse:
